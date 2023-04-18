Left Menu

ED attaches Cong MP Karti Chidamabaram's properties worth Rs 11.04 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:15 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties to the tune of Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX money laundering case, an official statement said here.

The ED said that out of four attached properties, one is an immovable asset located in Coorg district of Karnataka.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, the statement said.

Karti Chidamabaram, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED.

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received ''directly or indirectly'' from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union finance minister in the UPA government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

