Left Menu

Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from April 21 as the state gears up for a fierce political battle in the month of May.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:46 IST
Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from April 21 as the state gears up for a fierce political battle in the month of May.

Shah will be in Davanagere on April 21 and in Devanahalli on April 22. On the last leg of his tour, the Union Home Minister will visit the neighbouring state of Telangana for his Lok Sabha Pravas. Shah will hold roadshows in both Davanagere and Devanahalli. This will be Shah's first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the polls last month.

He is expected to attend Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisational meetings in the run-up to the polls. Sources said Shah will meet the top BJP leaders in the state and hold a core group meeting. Shah will also chair a meeting of the Election Campaign Committee and give his crucial inputs to the team. He is also likely to chair a meeting of the Election Management Committee.

The major campaigns will begin after the date of withdrawal of nominations on April 24. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai leads the Campaign Committee whereas Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is the Convenor of the Election Management Committee. On April 23, evening Shah will make his Lok Sabha Pravas in Chevella Loksabha seat in Telangana. Notably, Telangana also goes to polls end of this year and winning the state assembly elections has been on the agenda for the BJP.

So far Shah has visited more than 40 of the 160 Lok Sabha seats identified by BJP in line with the party's resolve to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka will go to Assembly elections on May 10 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023