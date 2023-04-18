Whichever profession you choose, enjoy the work: TN Governor advises students

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday called upon students to effectively manage their time focusing on pursuing their ambition and asked them to derive pleasure in doing their work, irrespective of the profession they choose.

The students should first have a clear ambition in life and work hard to fulfil that ambition. ''Have a right strategy to work hard and a proper time schedule to utilise the full day. Time management is very important in life,'' Ravi said while interacting with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mandapam, at Rameswaram in Ramanthapuram district.

''I enjoyed my work all along my service life and also the job (of Governor) I am doing now. What is most important is whichever profession you are in, you must do your work and enjoy it. If you don't enjoy and get fun in your work, then it is not worth. Quit it and change the job. Move to some other job. The day I feel bored, I will quit and go, nobody can stop me,'' Ravi said when asked about which role he preferred most - IPS officer or as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

''Becoming a Governor is a matter of chance. My focus was on civil service and I served as IPS officer in various capacities, in Jammu & Kashmir and several key portfolios. I performed to the best of my ability. So, do your best. Governor is not a career,'' he said and stressed that one could aspire to be a doctor, an engineer, a scientist or any other profession or even choose sports.

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam, an aerospace scientist, who hailed from Ramanathapuram district, inspired people all through his life. ''Kalam came from an ordinary family, became the President of India and he kept inspiring the masses. Remain focused, dream big. Simply dreaming will not help you. Your dreams must be backed by your hard work,'' Ravi advised.

As Governor he had to make quick decisions, sometimes bold ones, and his background as IPS officer helped him in the present role, said Ravi who distributed copies of 'Exam Warriors' authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the students.

To a question on sports as a career option, the Governor replied that sports as a passion and profession promised greater recognition and it was emerging as a very good career option.

''Discipline is the key, discipline yourself, respect your parents, use social media productively, balance your play time, study hard, eat well and take care of health,'' he said while addressing the students of Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Nagachi, Ramanathapuram.

''Be successful and make yourself, your school and the nation proud,'' the Governor said urging the students to practice yoga to remain healthy.

Representatives from the Devendrakula Vellalar and Thevar communities called on the Governor at the Circuit House, Ramanathapuram, and handed their memorandum.

Later, he attended a puja at the ancient Navapashanam temple, Devipattinam, during his two-day visit to the district, which would conclude on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)