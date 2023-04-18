Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit Hyderabad for public meeting in May

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Hyderabad in the first week of May and address a public meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, its State president and MP A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday. The TPCC has decided to organise a large-scale movement on unemployment and Telangana State Public Service Commision (TSPSC) paper leak issues and as part of this, a meeting will be organised on May 4 or 5 here and Priyanka Gandhi will be the chief guest, Reddy said in release issued by the party.

As part of the activities undertaken by TPCC on unemployment and TSPSC paper leakage issues, a protest would be held at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda on April 21. Similarly, protest programmes would be held in Khammam on April 24 and in Adilabad on April 26.

''On May 4 or 5, we will hold a meeting on the problems of the unemployed in Saroor Nagar ground here. Priyanka Gandhi will be the chief guest at this meeting. She will come to Hyderabad after participating in the Karnataka election campaign. There will be clarity on Priyanka Gandhi's visit in two days,'' Reddy said.

''At the meeting, we are going to explain what the Congress party is going to do for the youth after coming to power at Centre and in the State,'' he said. The TPCC chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have ''failed'' to provide jobs and employment opportunities to the youth in the country and in Telangana. Reddy demanded that the TSPSC question paper leak case should be investigated by the CBI. The special investigation team (SIT) of Telangana Police is currently probing the case.

Reddy further said that the second leg of the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra' will start on May 9 from Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

