Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal under threat

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:45 IST
Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain deal faced the threat of being halted.

"It is under threat of being halted and Russia has again blocked the inspection of ships," Svyrydenko told a news conference in Warsaw.

"It is extremely important for us to unblock transit, otherwise Ukraine will remain blocked. We cannot together with our partners give Russia the opportunity to take advantage of this situation," she said.

