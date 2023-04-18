People of Rajasthan suffering under Cong govt: Meghwal

Targeting the Rajasthan government, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said the Congress came to power in the state by making tall promises but the people are suffering today due to the functioning of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led dispensation.

Addressing a 'Jan Aakrosh Mahasabha' in Bikaner, the Union minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs said the Congress has not been able to implement its schemes on the ground.

''The Gehlot government came to power in the state by making tall promises but the public is suffering today due to its functioning,'' Meghwal said.

State BJP president C P Joshi also hit out at the Rajasthan government over the acquittal of the Jaipur bomb blast case accused.

Big lawyers stood up to save the terrorists while the additional advocate general of the government was missing, he charged.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore said in the Congress government, 200 MLAs are roaming around as ''mini CMs'' and the general public is suffering.

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)