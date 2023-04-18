Left Menu

Meghalaya: UDP candidate files nomination for Sohiong bypoll

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-04-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 22:32 IST
United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Synshar Lyngdoh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the May 10 by-election to Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya, an official said.

Polling in the constituency in East Khasi Hills district was scheduled to be held with the rest of the state on February 27 but it was later postponed due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh on February 20.

The bypoll will be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Apart from Lyngdoh, five other candidates are in the fray including sitting MLA Samlin Malngiang who is contesting on a National People's Party ticket.

Elections to 59 of the 60 assembly seats in the state were held on February 27 with the National People's Party winning 26 seats. The UDP won 11 seats while the BJP, HSPDP and the PDF bagged two seats and two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

