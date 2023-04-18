Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visits RSS headquarters

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here. Khan arrived in Nagpur on Monday to attend a programme organised by `Dainik Bhaskar'. A release from the RSS said that on Tuesday morning Governor Khan visited the organization's headquarters in Mahal area where he was welcomed by senior Sangh functionaries Rambhau Bondale and Shridharrao Gadge. Khan also visited a museum on the premises. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is not in the city at present.

