Rahul Gandhi visits old Delhi, Bengali market, tastes popular dishes

He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of golgappas at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.A large crowd gathered around the Congress leader in old Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 22:52 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market on Monday and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas.

The Congress leader, who returned to the national capital after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, visited old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan.

Gandhi visited a famous ''sharbat'' vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other eateries. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of ''golgappas'' at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.

A large crowd gathered around the Congress leader in old Delhi. The people followed him around in the narrow streets and even raised slogans.

Gandhi has often been seen visiting popular eating joints in Delhi.

