Left Menu

Some Rajasthan ministers steeped in corruption, it shows CM's weakness that he can't remove them: Cong MLA

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena on Tuesday targeted his own government, alleging that some of the ministers are steeped in corruption and it shows the chief ministers weakness that he is not able to remove them.The Congress can return to power if this weakness is removed, the Pipalda MLA said.Meena, however, did not name any minister.It is true that some ministers are steeped in corruption.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 22:56 IST
Some Rajasthan ministers steeped in corruption, it shows CM's weakness that he can't remove them: Cong MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena on Tuesday targeted his own government, alleging that some of the ministers are steeped in corruption and it shows the chief minister's ''weakness'' that he is not able to remove them.

The Congress can return to power if this weakness is removed, the Pipalda MLA said.

Meena, however, did not name any minister.

''It is true that some ministers are steeped in corruption. Now, it is the weakness or compulsion of the chief minister that he is not able to remove such ministers, but this is a minus point for us. The rest of the Congress is strong.

''Voters want the Congress. If this weakness is removed, then the Congress can come to power,'' Meena told reporters after emerging from the Congress' ongoing one-on-one dialogue with senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress MLA further alleged that some ministers are supporting the BJP.

''Some ministers misuse their power and support the BJP and also get votes for the BJP. We are weakened when such people get ahead in the Congress,'' he said.

These ministers are earning money by indulging in corruption and may win elections due to the power of money, he added.

Meena's remarks came days after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot opened a new front against Gehlot, alleging ''inaction'' by his government in cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023