Left Menu

Stalin thanks Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting his call to curb powers of Governors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for extending support to his call to curb the powers of Governors.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:07 IST
Stalin thanks Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting his call to curb powers of Governors
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for extending support to his call to curb the powers of Governors. "Thank you Hon @PinarayiVijayan for your prompt response to my letter & extending full support. TN & Kerala have traditionally stood as a bulwark against any attempt to erode state autonomy. We will win in our crusade against the gubernatorial overreach too," Stalin tweeted.

Earlier, extending his support the Stalin's call Vijayan shared a letter on Twitter and wrote, "Joint action against Governors' moves that curtail State Govts' functioning and threaten our federal principles is imperative. Thiru @mkstalin's proposal for coordinated efforts in this regard is highly appreciated and offering full support for future actions." "As defenders of the federal spirit of our Constitution, we have to cooperate in every effort to prevent curtailing the functioning of the elected state governments. In this matter, we are ready to extend our wholehearted cooperation to you and will consider the proposal with utmost seriousness." read Vijayan's letter.

On April 11, CM MK Stalin wrote a letter to all non-BJP ruled states to pass a resolution urging the Union Government and the President to fix a time limit for the Governors to approve the Bills passed by the respective Legislatures. A day earlier the ruling DMK passed a fresh resolution against Governor RN Ravi for allegedly not clearing Bills passed by the State Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023