Shyam Sundar Upadhyay declared as official Cong candidate for Mathura mayoral poll
Shyam Sundar Upadhyay was declared as the official Congress candidate for the Mathura mayoral poll on Tuesday.
The other aspirant, Raj Kumar Rawat, will contest the election, scheduled to be held on May 4, as an independent candidate, Vijai Shankar Dubey, ADM and the election officer for the mayoral poll, said.
He said Uttar Pradesh Congress president Brijlal Khabri had issued form 7A in favour of both Upadhyay and Rawat. However, he had neither cancelled nor withdrawn the form against anyone within the stipulated time.
According to the laws governing the polls, the candidate filing his nomination papers first would be considered as the official nominee of any party when more than one contestant have been given form 7A, Dubey said.
Upadhyay was declared the official candidate of the Congress as he had filed his nomination papers first, he added.
Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rawat, who defected to the Congress recently, will now have to enter the poll fray as an independent, officials said.
