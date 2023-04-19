Mexico Supreme Court strikes down law to put National Guard in Army control
Mexico's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled to invalidate the transfer of control over the country's civilian-led National Guard to the Army.
In a move backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Congress last year passed a reform to put the Army in control of the National Guard, sparking fears of increasing militarization of public security.
