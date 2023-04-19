Opening statements delayed in Dominion defamation case against Fox

Opening statements to the jury by lawyers for both sides were delayed on Tuesday in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp and Fox News over the network's coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 U.S. election, with no reason announced by the court. After a one-day delay ordered on Monday by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis in Wilmington, lawyers representing the two sides finished picking a 12-member jury to decide the case on Tuesday. But the opening statements were not held as scheduled in the early afternoon on Tuesday.

No reasons were provided for the delays, but two sources previously told Reuters that Fox and Dominion had been holding last-minute settlement talks. The jury in the trial was chosen to determine if one of the world's largest media companies defamed Dominion by airing false claims that its ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate that election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden over Republican then-President Donald Trump.

In the courtroom earlier in the day, Davis implored lawyers on both sides to move quickly through what he said would be a six-week trial. "We are going to keep it strict. I am not going to give you extra time," judge said.

Davis told the jurors they need to "fight human nature" and not discuss the case with anyone. The judge called it "the hardest thing you're going to have to do during trial." The primary question for jurors will be whether Fox knowingly spread false information or recklessly disregarded the truth, the standard of "actual malice" that Dominion must show to prevail in a defamation case. Based on a slew of internal communications, Dominion alleges that Fox staff, from newsroom employees all the way up to Murdoch, knew the statements were false but continued to air them out of fear of losing viewers to media competitors on the right.

Dominion in 2021 sued Fox Corp and Fox News, contending that its business was ruined by the false vote-rigging claims that were aired by the influential American cable news outlet known for its roster of conservative commentators. Around 200 people packed the courtroom. Journalists and members of the public began lining up outside the courthouse hours before it opened. A protester in front of the building held a "Fox is Guilty" sign.

Shares of Fox Corp were down about 0.5% at 33.82 in early afternoon trading. The stock is up around 10% this year. Fox Corp reported nearly $14 billion in annual revenue last year. BIG NAMES ON THE WITNESS STAND

The trial is set to feature testimony from Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media mogul, who serves as Fox Corp chairman, along with Fox CEO Suzanne Scott and on-air hosts including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro. The trial was originally scheduled to start on Monday but the judge delayed it for a day, although no reason was given. Two sources told Reuters that Fox and Dominion had been holding last-minute settlement talks. Fox and Dominion could still settle the case.

The trial is considered a test of whether Fox's coverage crossed the line between ethical journalism and the pursuit of ratings, as Dominion alleges and Fox denies. Fox has portrayed itself in the pretrial skirmishing as a defender of press freedom. Adding to the legal risks for Fox, another U.S. voting technology company, Smartmatic, is pursuing its own defamation lawsuit seeking $2.7 billion in damages in a New York state court.

In what could be a prelude to lawsuits seeking to make directors liable for any verdict or settlement, Fox Corp shareholders are demanding company records that may show whether directors and executives properly oversaw the Fox News coverage of Trump's election-rigging claims, sources told Reuters. Fox has called Dominion's $1.6 billion damages claim unrealistic and based on flawed economic modeling. An expert report commissioned by Dominion attributed scores of lost contracts to Fox's coverage, though much of the report remains under seal.

After being sworn in, one chosen alternate juror yelled, "I can't do this" and Davis had the person replaced. The judge also kicked someone out of the courtroom for taking a photo. Dominion last week accused Fox of failing to comply with certain obligations relating to evidence in the case. Davis on Tuesday appointed an independent arbiter, a special master, to investigate and report back to the judge by May 15.

