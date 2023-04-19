White House sees no plans for government evacuation of Sudan
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 01:07 IST
The White House on Tuesday said there are no plans at this time for a government-sponsored evacuation of Sudan as heavy gunfire persisted in the capital Khartoum despite a truce agreement.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that American citizens in the country should remain sheltered in place at this time.
