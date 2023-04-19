Brazil is wrong to argue US encouraging Ukraine war, White House says

Brazil is wrong to argue that the United States is encouraging the Ukraine war and its tone is not one of neutrality, the White House said on Tuesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rejected comments from Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has accused the United States and the European Union of prolonging the conflict by supplying arms to the Ukrainians.

She said U.S. officials were "struck by the tone" of Lula's comments and added, "of course we want this war to end." "The tone was not neutral and it is not true and we will continue to speak out about that," she said.

