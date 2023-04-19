Left Menu

IYC sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for "defaming" Srinivas BV

The entire exercise of "publically maligning and defaming" Srinivas BV is politically motivated, and is absolutely false and baseless, the statement said.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 02:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 02:01 IST
IYC sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for "defaming" Srinivas BV
Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas (File Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV has sent a criminal defamation notice to former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta for allegedly using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him. In a press statement issued by IYC national media in-charge Varun Pandey on Tuesday, the IYC accused Dutta of using "utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against Srinivas BV.

The entire exercise of "publically maligning and defaming" Srinivas BV is politically motivated, and is absolutely false and baseless, the statement said. "Dr Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas BV and has levelled totally sexist, chauvinistic, false, frivolous allegations against him. The IYC legal cell has taken a strong, stringent legal action and therefore IYC National President Srinivas BV has sent a Criminal Defamation notice to Dr Angkita Dutta in view of the same," the release stated.

IYC Legal Cell National Chairman Roopesh Singh Bhadauria stated that Dutta was appointed as Vice-President of Assam PYC in June 2018 when Kamrul Islam Chaudhary was PYC President. Later on, in accordance with the resolution passed by IYC for 33 per cent reservations for women in the organisation, she was nominated as PYC Assam President in November 2021 and remained in the post till membership of IYC was announced in Assam to induct new leaders in the state organization, the release stated.

The release added, "Since her tenure was over, and after the declaration of State PYC election she was not discharging her duties competently, she started raising baseless allegations against National Secretary Vardhan Yadav, IYC I/C of Assam PYC which were never fructified and she has constantly refrained herself from participating and cooperating with the inquiry committee set up by the IYC Leadership to probe the allegations made out by her. Such acts clearly reflect the falsity of the charges". Levelling the accusations further, Bhadauria stated, "It is also a matter of public knowledge that Dr Dutta's name has come up in Sharda Chit Scam Fund and ED / PMLA cases. It is also reliably learnt that Dr Dutta is in constant touch with the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and has been undertaking this exercise of maligning and defaming simply to create an atmosphere of leaving the Congress party with an objective to join the BJP, the ruling dispensation at the State and the Centre and consequently to have a closure of these cases". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023