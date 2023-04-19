Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Top US Senate Republican backs U.S. Supreme Court chief amid calls for Thomas probe

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday expressed support for the Supreme Court's chief justice as Democrats urge him to investigate luxury trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas that were paid for by a Republican donor. "I have total confidence in the Chief Justice of the United States to deal with these court internal issues," McConnell told reporters.

U.S. House Republicans tangle over debt limit, spending cut plans

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday held a "robust" discussion over Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plans for raising the federal debt limit and cutting future government spending, amid signs of discontent ranging from far-right to more moderate wings of the party. On Monday, McCarthy outlined a plan for extending the government's borrowing authority through sometime next year. He said it would have to be coupled with rolling back next year's spending to 2022 levels, followed by a decade of only 1% annual increases.

Fox settles Dominion defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, avoiding trial

Fox Corp and Fox News on Tuesday settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, averting a high-profile trial putting one of the world's top media companies in the crosshairs over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 U.S. election. The settlement was announced by the two sides and the judge in the case at the 11th hour, with a jury selected just hours earlier in Delaware and the trial poised to kick off with opening statements. Dominion had sought $1.6 billion in damages in the lawsuit filed in 2021.

Biden, facing roadblocks in Congress, signs executive order on childcare, eldercare

U.S. President Joe Biden, facing congressional resistance to his "care economy" proposals, on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at advancing free preschool and expanding affordable care for children, older Americans and those with disabilities. Biden signed the order, which includes over 50 specific actions, in the White House Rose Garden, flanked by family caregivers, people with disabilities, older adults and early childhood and long-term care workers.

Kansas City homeowner charged in shooting of Black teen released on bond

An 84-year-old white man charged in the shooting and wounding of a Black teenager who mistakenly walked up to the man's house in Kansas City surrendered to police, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, but was freed on bond within a few hours. Andrew Lester had been charged a day earlier with first-degree assault, which could bring a sentence of life in prison, for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 p.m. last Thursday.

At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

A four-story parking facility collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were inside the structure, authorities said. Emergency personnel using robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure due to unstable conditions checked the site for any further casualties, but officials said they believed all victims had been accounted for.

Chris Christie joins Trump in bashing DeSantis over Disney clash

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joined former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday in criticizing a fellow Republican, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, over his feud with the Walt Disney Co.. DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate, fired new salvos this week in his ongoing bid to win more state oversight over Disney's operations in Florida after the entertainment conglomerate criticized his Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics have slammed as a "Don't Say Gay" law.

Alleged leaker Teixeira's unit ordered to halt intelligence mission -Air Force

The U.S. Air Force's 102nd Intelligence Wing, which the alleged leaker of classified information belonged to, has been ordered to halt its intelligence mission as the service's inspector general carries out an investigation, the Air Force said on Tuesday. The Air Force said all units would also have to carry out a "security-focused standdown" sometime in the next 30 days.

US Republican lawmakers slam SEC chair on 'rushed' rulemaking

The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission came under fire on Tuesday from Republican lawmakers who said the agency was stifling financial innovation by rushing the pace of rulemaking in areas such as climate change risks and unclear rules on cryptocurrencies. SEC Chair Gary Gensler was testifying in front of the House Financial Services Committee for the first time since Republicans took over the House of Representatives in January.

Bidens report $580,000 in 2022 income, contribution to police foundation

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill released their federal tax return on Tuesday, showing the couple earned nearly $580,000 last year and paid an effective federal income tax rate of 23.8%. The Bidens also donated roughly 3.5% of their income, or $20,180, to 20 charities, including one associated with U.S. police unions.

