Biden, congressional Democrats will not negotiate debt limit with Republicans -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress will not negotiate with Republicans over the government debt limit, the White House said, after a call on Tuesday among Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. They agreed that they would not "negotiate over default and Republicans should pass a clean bill," the White House said in a statement.

Biden told Schumer and Jeffries he was ready to have a separate negotiation over the budget once Republicans present a plan, the White House said.

