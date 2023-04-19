Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM thanks Centre for holding SSC MTS, CHSLE exams in 13 regional languages

This comes days after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment examination.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 06:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 06:52 IST
Tamil Nadu CM thanks Centre for holding SSC MTS, CHSLE exams in 13 regional languages
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday thanked the central government for the decision of conducting the SSC MTS and CHSLE examinations in 13 regional languages. This comes days after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment examination.

On April 9, Stalin wrote to Shah complaining about the 25 per cent marks allocated for the 'Basic Hindi Understanding' section in the exam. He had then urged that Tamil and other regional languages should also be included in the exam. Taking to Twitter, MK Stalin said, "In light of my request to Hon @AmitShah last week and persistent demands from different states, @DoPTGoI has decided to hold SSC MTS and CHSLE Exams in 13 state languages. I thank Hon @DrJitendraSingh for this step and hope it'll be extended to all the exams conducted by Union Govt".

He was responding to Union Minister Jitendra Singh's tweet announcing that the Ministry of Personnel has approved the conduct of the SSC MTS and CHSLE examinations in 13 regional languages. "In a landmark decision under the leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, #DoPT, Ministry of Personnel approves conduct of Staff Selection Commission Multitasking Staff (SSC MTS) examination and CHSLE Examination for government jobs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. This provides a level playing field for every youth without the disadvantage of language barrier," Jitendra Singh said in the tweet.

Earlier on April 15, in a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced to conduct of Constable (General Duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 1, 2024, onwards, mentioned an MHA statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023