"Mamata Banerjee's magic is fading away...": Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the West Bengal Chief Minister's "magic" was fading away, while also adding that her "delusion" will diminish in the future. Taking swipe at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Chowdhury said that there are more pending cases from the state alone with the CBI than it is for the rest of India.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, Chowdhury said, "Mamata Banerjee's magic is fading away and lots of people are joining Congress. As time progresses, this delusion of Mamata Banerjee will fade away." "Each and every district (in West Bengal) is tormented, and the amount of pending cases with CBI in West Bengal alone is more than the whole of India. Politicians (TMC) are looting the people of West Bengal," the Congress MP added.

His remarks come after CBI on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case. Saha is an MLA from the Burwan Constituency of West Bengal.

He was arrested from his residence in Burwan in Murshidabad district. On Sunday evening in the course of the CBI raid, a mobile phone of the TMC MLA was fished out from a pond next to the MLA's house. The agency retrieved the phone after pumping out all water from the pond.

CBI conducted searches at six locations on April 14 including at the premises of Saha in an ongoing investigation of the alleged West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam. The CBI teams conducted searches at Saha's premises in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata.

The case was registered on the orders of the High Court of Calcutta. It was alleged that the accused acted as a conduit in collecting money from the candidates by promising them jobs in the education department as teachers in the recruitment process of the first West Bengal State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 for classes 9 and 10.

During searches, several incriminating materials including primary and upper teachers' recruitment and documents containing the list of the candidates and amounts mentioned against them were recovered. He was arrested after detailed questioning by CBI officials.

Saha is now the third TMC MLA after Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya to be arrested by CBI in its probe into the matter. (ANI)

