"I am not a part of TMC, have already resigned from party," says TMC MLA Mukul Roy

While addressing the press conference in Delhi, Mukul Roy said, "There is no question of resigning from TMC. I am not even a part of it. I have already resigned from TMC".

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 16:38 IST
TMC MLA Mukul Roy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy on Wednesday said that he has resigned from the TMC party and if BJP entrusts him with the responsibility he will take it. While addressing the press conference in Delhi, Mukul Roy said, "There is no question of resigning from TMC. I am not even a part of it. I have already resigned from TMC".

"Previously I was in BJP and again I will be in the same party. If BJP entrusts me with responsibilities I will duly take it," he added. Earlier Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that West Bengal BJP is not interested in bringing rejected leaders from the other parties.

"We are not interested in these types of people. We are interested in strengthening the booth. West Bengal BJP is now very self-independent. We don't need to bring any leaders. We are not allowing this type of rejected people," Suvendu Adhikari had said. A missing complaint regarding TMC MLA Mukul Roy was lodged at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport police station by his son Subhranshu Roy on Monday night.

Asked why he had filed a missing report of his father Mukul Roy, Subhranshu said, "I know he has gone to Delhi but I do not know where in Delhi he has gone. My father is not well. His phone is also switched off." Subhranshu said Mukul Roy had brain surgery a few days ago.

"I do not know anything about how he suddenly went to Delhi. When I got the news yesterday, I went to the Kolkata airport and appealed to the airport authority and the airport police station to bring Mukul Roy back. But Airport Authority and Central Industrial Security Force did not cooperate in any way showing the flight takeoff protocol," Subhranshu said. Former Union Railway Minister Mukul Roy is an MLA from the Krishnanagar North and had contested the polls on a BJP ticket. After he joined TMC, BJP demanded the cancellation of Roy's membership from the Assembly. (ANI)

