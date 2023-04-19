We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that apart from promoting agriculture and horticulture, more attention needs to be paid towards natural farming. While addressing the gathering at the 'Sankalp se Parivartan ki Aur' program in Dehradun, CM Dhami said, "Apart from promoting agriculture and horticulture, we have to pay more attention to natural farming. There is a need to pay attention to the natural cultivation of apples so that the apples of Uttarakhand can get special recognition in the country and the world. By doing this we can bring a new revolution in the field of apple production in Uttarakhand. For this, a favourable policy is being made for the development of industries as well as horticulture in the state".

On the occasion, Uttarakhand CM Dhami honoured the farmers who have done commendable work in the field of apple production. "Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the "Sankalp se Parivartan ki Aur" program organized by Indo Dutch Horticulture and Coca-Cola India at Wadia Institute of Geosciences, GMS Road on Wednesday. On this occasion, he honoured the farmers who have done commendable work in the field of apple production. Cooperation is being given by Indo-Dutch Horticulture and Coca-Cola India to increase the income of farmers through the Unnati Apple Scheme," the press release said. Dhami said that it is very important to move forward with determination to achieve any goal in life. "When we resolve to fulfil a goal then only a change comes. Coca-Cola India and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technology are bringing to fruition what they had set out to accomplish. The Chief Minister also said that the government was making special efforts to promote the production of fruits in the state. Under this, 280 crores have been approved for establishing 18 thousand poly houses with the help of NABARD. To encourage maximum apple production, a scheme of 35 crores has also been started under the Apple Mission. High-value crops like kiwi, dragon fruit, strawberry etc. are also being promoted in the state," he added. During the event, CM Dhami stated that he is hopeful of the scientists of agriculture and horticulture universities to pay special attention to research and development for horticulture development.

"Hopeful of the scientists of agriculture and horticulture universities to pay special attention to research and development for horticulture development according to the geographical condition of the state," he said. He further mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a huge number of farmers are getting associated with the Apple Mission.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more and more farmers are being associated with the Apple Mission. Along with Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal, Uttarakhand should also become a special identity in apple production, for this quality and packing are also being taken care of. He said that in collaboration with Coca-Cola India and Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technology, the "Unnati Apple Yojana" running in the state has yielded very beneficial results. The work of one thousand gardens has been completed by him and about forty thousand people have been provided training under this. Due to this, the income of the farmers is increasing rapidly in the state," the press release mentioned. During the event, Former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari mentioned that many schemes are being run for the farmers and the public has an important role in making such schemes successful."Former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that there are many possibilities to work in the field of gardens in Uttarakhand. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote horticulture. Many schemes are being run for the farmers. He said that the public has an important role in making the schemes successful. A lot of good work is being done in the state in the fields of apple, kiwi, silviculture, mushroom etc," it mentioned.

During the event farmers who benefited from Unnati Apple Yojana also shared their experiences.On this occasion, Vice President of Coca-Cola India Devyani Rajalakshmi Rana, Director Rajesh Ayapilla, other officials and farmers from different areas of the state were present. (ANI)

