MNS's Nashik city chief quits

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Nashik city unit chief Dilip Datir resigned from his post on Wednesday. While he cited personal reasons in his resignation letter to party chief Raj Thackeray, internal politics might have prompted him to quit, sources said.

Nashik in north Maharashtra was once a stronghold of the party. In the letter, Datir thanked Thackeray for reposing faith in him and said though he was resigning from his post, he will remain a member of the party forever.

He was appointed as the MNS's city president last year.

