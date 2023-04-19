Left Menu

Rajendra Rathore is roaming in arrogance: Dotasra

He said the Congress will again form the government in the state.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday accused the newly appointed Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Rajendra Rathore of ''roaming in arrogance''.

''Rajendra Rathore is roaming in arrogance that he has become god after becoming leader of the opposition,'' Dotasra said.

Referring to the state polls due by the end of this year, he said Rathore's tenure is to last for only eight months.

He claimed only 100-200 people were participating in BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra being organised under Rathore's leadership in the state. ''The Jan Aakrosh Yatra is a complete failure,'' he said.

Speaking about his own party, Dotasra said the Congress has appointed divisional presidents and block presidents and will be holding relief camps. The Rajasthan government has implemented public welfare schemes and the party will go to polls speaking about them. He said the Congress will again form the government in the state.

