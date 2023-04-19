Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits border with Belarus and Poland
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had visited the border with Belarus and Poland, where he praised the work of border guards.
"It is an honour for me to be here today to thank our border guards for protecting the state border," he wrote under video footage showing him meeting and addressing border guards.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement