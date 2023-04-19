Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj to become Cycling Federation of India president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:40 IST
BJP's Noida MLA Pankaj Singh is set to be declared as the president of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Saturday after he emerged as the lone candidate for the top post.

Not only Pankaj, all the other 24 members of the CFI executive council, will be elected unopposed during the election meeting to be held in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Saturday.

He will succeed former Punjab minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who has become ineligible to contest the elections under the Sports Code as he has served three terms (12 years since 2011) as head of CFI.

Pankaj, son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, served as president of Fencing Association of India for a brief period before resigning from the post in April last year, citing his ''commitments as a legislator'' in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Incumbent Maninder Pal Singh will also be re-elected as Secretary General for his second consecutive term as he is the lone candidate for the post. Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala will be the treasurer. One president, one senior vice president, six vice presidents, one secretary general, one treasurer, six joint secretaries and nine executive council members are to be elected in the elections. The elections for all the 25 posts will be unopposed. Returning officer Justice (retd) RK Gauba on Wednesday declared the final list of contesting candidates. The election process had started on March 24.

