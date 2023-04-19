Left Menu

Head of France's top union Berger to step down in June

Marylise Leon, second in command of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), will succeed him, he said. With Berger's departure, the unions are losing another key figure in the pension battle at a time when protests are losing momentum after the unpopular bill, which raises retirement age by two years to 64, was enacted.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:49 IST
Laurent Berger Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Union leader Laurent Berger, who emerged as the leading voice of the fight against President Emmanuel Macron's pension changes, will step down in June after more than a decade at the helm of one of France's most powerful unions. Berger, 54, announced his exit in an interview with Le Monde newspaper. Marylise Leon, second in command of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), will succeed him, he said.

With Berger's departure, the unions are losing another key figure in the pension battle at a time when protests are losing momentum after the unpopular bill, which raises retirement age by two years to 64, was enacted. Berger's exit means France's two biggest unions will soon have new leadership after Philippe Martinez left the helm of the hardline CGT recently. He was also replaced by a woman, Sophie Binet.

With unions calling for massive protests on May 1, Berger denied his departure would weaken efforts to keep up pressure on the government. "I realise this is particular period, who knows if it will be any different in October or in June? I am not essential to the CFDT," he said.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran praised Berger as "a serious, demanding and often tough partner" when asked to comment on the news. Nonetheless, Berger and Macron have often had a difficult relationship.

While Berger did not resist Macron's first attempt to reform the pension system in 2019, he staunchly opposed a second try this year after the president ignored his calls for broader talks about how to make the system fairer while ensuring it is economically viable. First elected to head the CFDT in 2012, Berger was overwhelming elected last June for a final four-year mandate, but also said at the time he did not intend to finish his term.

