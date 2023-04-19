US Domestic News Roundup: Vaccine critic Robert Kennedy Jr to launch US Democratic presidential bid; Fox News says little on air about its $787.5 million settlement with Dominion and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Vaccine critic Robert Kennedy Jr to launch US Democratic presidential bid

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of a storied U.S. political dynasty, is due to announce on Wednesday a long-shot bid to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. Kennedy, 69, faces little chance of success, but his campaign could help him to advance claims that childhood immunizations pose health risks -- a theory that has been repeatedly discredited by multiple scientific reviews.

Fox News says little on air about its $787.5 million settlement with Dominion

Fox News's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 U.S. election made headlines on Tuesday, except on the cable channel itself, whose mention of it was somewhat muted. Hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who had been expected to testify in the Dominion trial, did not reference the settlement, the largest struck by an American media company, during their primetime broadcasts on Tuesday night.

Florida education board to vote on extending ban on gender identity lessons

Florida officials are expected on Wednesday to consider largely prohibiting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in all grades, expanding on a law signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis that barred such lessons for elementary-age students. The proposed rule, which does not require legislative approval, is part of a broader rightward push on cultural issues that DeSantis has championed for what is widely expected to be a 2024 presidential campaign.

Top US Senate Republican backs U.S. Supreme Court chief amid calls for Thomas probe

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday expressed support for the Supreme Court's chief justice as Democrats urge him to investigate luxury trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas that were paid for by a Republican donor. “I have total confidence in the Chief Justice of the United States to deal with these court internal issues,” McConnell told reporters.

Fox resolves Dominion case, but a bigger election defamation lawsuit looms

Fox News on Tuesday disposed of one legal threat with its $787.5 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, but the network still faces a $2.7 billion lawsuit from another voting technology company over its coverage of debunked election-rigging claims. Dominion accused Fox and its parent company Fox Corp of ruining its business by airing claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden and against then-president Donald Trump, a Republican.

Biden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns - Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval fell to 39% this month, nearing the lowest level of his presidency, as the U.S. economy showed signs of losing steam, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. The three-day poll, which ended on Sunday, showed a modest decline from last month, when 42% of respondents said they approved of Biden's performance as president.

Manhattan DA, Republican congressman to face off in court over subpoena in Trump case

The Manhattan prosecutor who got Donald Trump indicted is set to face off in court on Wednesday against one of the former U.S. president's staunchest Republican allies in Congress over a House committee's probe of Trump's criminal case. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, last week sued Representative Jim Jordan to block a subpoena for testimony from Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once led the office's multi-year investigation of Trump.

Kansas City homeowner charged in shooting of Black teen released on bond

An 84-year-old white man charged in the shooting and wounding of a Black teenager who mistakenly walked up to the man's house in Kansas City surrendered to police, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, but was freed on bond within a few hours. Andrew Lester had been charged a day earlier with first-degree assault, which could bring a sentence of life in prison, for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 p.m. last Thursday.

At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

A four-story parking facility collapsed in New York City's lower Manhattan near Pace University and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, killing at least one worker and injuring five others who were inside the structure, authorities said. Emergency personnel using robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure due to unstable conditions checked the site for any further casualties, but officials said they believed all victims had been accounted for.

How this year's military intelligence leaks could damage US security

It was huge, expensive and top secret. In the early 1970s the CIA built a gigantic ship called the Hughes Glomar Explorer to lift a sunken Soviet submarine from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, according to a declassified history by the U.S. intelligence agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)