UP rape victim's house set on fire: Injured infants referred to KGMU Lucknow for better care

Two infants, who suffered serious burns after a group of men set fire to the home of a girl, whom two of them had allegedly raped last year, have been shifted to Lucknow for better treatment, officials said on Wednesday. The injured babies include the rape victim's six-month-old child – born after the 11-year-old was impregnated in the sexual assault – and her two-month-old sister. The two rape accused, recently released on bail, allegedly barged into the family's thatched shed Monday evening with five others, after the victim refused to withdraw the case, according to police. They beat up her mother and then set the shed on fire. Chief medical superintendent Sushil Srivastava had on Tuesday said that the rape victim's infant son suffered 35 per cent burns and her sister 45 per cent burns in the incident. ''As their condition worsened, both the kids were admitted to Ursula hospital in Kanpur for better treatment,'' he said. S P Chowdhury, director, Ursala hospital, noted that during the physical examination of the children, swelling was seen on their heads and in the CT-scan, fracture was found in the skulls of both the children.

He said when he asked the rape victim's mother about the skull fracture, she told him that those who set her house afire threw the kids in the fire. ''The children have been referred to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for specialised treatment,'' Chowdhary said. Santosh Singh, Circle Officer, Purva, Unna had said that the rape victim's father was attacked with an axe by her grandfather and uncle, who had sided with the accused, and four other people on April 13 according to a complaint filed by her mother. The father is admitted at the district hospital with serious injuries, he said. Police said the Dalit girl was gang-raped on February 13, 2022. She gave birth to a son in September that year. The victim's mother also alleged that their house was set on fire to eliminate her daughter's infant son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)