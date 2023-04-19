Left Menu

"Support is there, we are with the people", says Karnataka CM in Shiggaon

The Chief Minister was accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders who held a road show in Shiggaon. Karnataka CM earlier filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI).
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that there is support for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in the state and simultaneously the party is always working for the people. The Chief Minister was accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and other BJP leaders who held a road show in Shiggaon. Karnataka CM earlier filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency.

The actor extended his support to the Chief Minister, a move which was heavily criticised by the opposition. Bommai said that there is a huge support for the party and the people of the state are with them.

"Support is there, we are with the people. For 5 years we are with the people, for the people and by the people. There is a personal relationship with Kichcha Sudeepa and we are going to have a planned campaign program for him," said Bommai. Meanwhile, the people of Shikaripura were filled with euphoria as BJP and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a roadshow in Shikaripura.

The roadshow comes ahead of his son BY Vijayendra's filing of nomination from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency today. BJP turncoat Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination today from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency.

Bommai on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in Karnataka with the "largest majority". "This time there is a huge support and I'm confident of winning with the largest majority this time," CM Bommai told ANI.

On former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar's defection, the CM said, "Nothing has shaken. Not even a small brick has changed. We are going to win all three Hubli-Dharwad seats, including Jagadish Shettar's seat." BJP on Monday announced its candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat hours after former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress.

Jagadish Shettar's resignation from BJP and his joining Congress has made Hubballi-Dharwad Central a key battle in the assembly polls. Shettar, a six-time MLA, represented the seat in the outgoing assembly and was keen to be given a ticket from the constituency. The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

