TMC warns Suvendu of legal action for claim Mamata dialled Shah on party's national status

The Trinamool Congress through a letter on Wednesday asked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to withdraw his false and vexatious claims that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help TMC retain its national party status, and warned him of legal action.The TMC partys Twitter handle which shared the letter tagging Shah and Adhikari, also wrote See you in court.We call upon you to immediately withdraw false statement failing which we shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, the letter to Adhikari by TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek OBrien read.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:21 IST
TMC warns Suvendu of legal action for claim Mamata dialled Shah on party’s national status
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress through a letter on Wednesday asked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to withdraw his ''false and vexatious claims'' that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help TMC retain its national party status, and warned him of legal action.

The TMC party's Twitter handle which shared the letter tagging Shah and Adhikari, also wrote "See you in court".

"We call upon you to immediately withdraw false statement failing which we shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings," the letter to Adhikari by TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien read. In the letter, O'Brien said, "It has come to our notice that you (Adhikari) have said the following words: She (Banerjee) called him (Shah) four times and fell at his feet. She fell at his feet over the phone call. She asked if her (party's) national status could be kept till 2024. Amit Shah said that no, such national status cannot be retained." Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee said she would resign if it is proven that she called up the Union home minister to speak on the issue of the TMC's national status.

"By making such a false statement, you have attempted to defame our party and mislead the public,'' O'Brien wrote in the letter. He said it is evident that Adhikari made an "incorrect and motivated statement without making any enquiry to verify its authenticity... in fact knowing the same to be a lie."

