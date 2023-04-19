DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 19

For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 ** SINGAPORE - Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala will make a working visit to Singapore (To April 20)

** ZAGREB/VALLETTA - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland - Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to visit Croatia and Malta (To April 21) BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg receives Czech President Petr Pavel at NATO Head Quarters in Brussels - 1430 GMT BAKU - Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was slated to take off on April 17 for a three-day visit to Azerbaijan (Final day) VILNIUS - President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan will visit Lithuania (To April 20) BRASILIA/CARACAS/MANAGUA/HAVANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit a number of Latin American countries, namely, Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba (To April 21) BELFAST - The European Union's Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic, Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin and Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Chris Heaton-Harris speak on the second day of a three-day conference at Northern Ireland's Queen's University to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will also deliver an address via video link (Final day) MOSCOW - China's defence minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia (Final day) BEIJING - Uruguay's foreign minister Francisco Bustillo will visit China (To April 20)

NEW YORK - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD (To April 20) BEIJING - President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, will visit China (To April 21)

VILNIUS - Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan meets his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda – 0830 GMT VILNIUS - Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna visits Lithuania - 0630 GMT. LISBON - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with Portugal's Prime Minister António Costa in Lisbon - 1230 GMT BELGRADE - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic meets Sweden's foreign minister Tobias Billström. STOCKHOLM - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits naval base south of Stockholm, holds news conference with Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson – 1150 GMT BELFAST - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks on the final day of the conference at Northern Ireland's Queen's University to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement WARSAW - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Isaac Herzog meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to commemorate 80 years since several hundred Jewish fighters fought back against the liquidation of the Warsaw Ghetto by German occupiers during World War Two - 1000 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 20

** TOKYO - IMF's Asia-Pacific seminar on its latest World Economic Outlook and Japan assessment – 0130 GMT ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski speak to reporters following their closed-door talks – 1430 GMT

** MANILA - Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell will be on a working visit to the Philippines (To April 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Colombian president Gustavo Petro at White House to discuss economic and security cooperation as well as climate change, narcotics trafficking, regional migration issues and human rights. CAPE TOWN - World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, attends the launch of a WHO-backed COVID vaccine manufacturing hub in Cape Town – 0600 GMT. CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host President Hage Geingob of the Republic of Namibia who is on a state visit to the country. UNITED STATES - 13th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 21

** GEORGETOWN - India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Guyana (To April 23) ** HANOI - Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala receives an official welcoming ceremony in Hanoi and meets with Vietnam's top leaders to boost bilateral ties.

** RAMSTEIN - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosts the fourth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein U.S. Air Base in southern Germany, with "senior military officials from around the world" expected to attend to discuss "the ongoing crisis in Ukraine" MANILA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will undertake an official visit to the Philippines and will meet with his Filipino counterpart Enrique Manalo. (To April 23) RIGA - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, will meet with his Latvian counterparty Edgars Rinkevics to discuss cooperation, security situation in the region, the enlargement of the European Union, and the fight against disinformation – 1055 GMT. PARIS – 62nd anniversary of the first manned mission to space SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to May 1) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 22 WELLINGTON - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will welcome the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins to Australia (To April 23) LISBON - Portugal will host a bilateral summit with Brazil as the two countries seek to revive their ties after a seven-year hiatus. (To April 25) BRASILIA - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Portugal for a state visit and to attend Portuguese language summit, then continues to Spain - 0100 GMT

GLOBAL - Earth Day LISBON - Portugal to host bilateral summit with Brazil (to April 25) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 23 ** KOSOVO - Kosovo to hold local elections in northern Serb-run municipalities GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day

LONDON - 2023 London Marathon - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 24

** CAPE TOWN - President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö will undertake a state visit to the Republic of South Africa, at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (To April 26) ** PANAMA CITY - India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Panama (To April 25) OSTEND, Belgium - EU President Ursula von der Leyen joins the leaders of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom in Ostend for the second North Sea Summit – 1330 GMT. LUXEMBOURG - EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council meeting. BRUSSELS - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo inviting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, German Chancelor Olaf Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in coastal town of Ostend for the 2023 North Sea Summit. NEW YORK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and will chair two meetings of the Security Council (to April 25).

ROAD TOWN - British Virgin Islands House of Assembly Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2023 (to April 30). LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 25

** BOGOTÁ - India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Colombia (To April 27) MADRID - The President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visits Spain where he meets the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe to discuss Ukraine, the European Union and Mercosur (To April 26) TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (To April 28) NEW YORK CITY - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs open debate on the Middle East as part of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council this month GLOBAL - World Malaria Day - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 WASHINGTON DC - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington DELPHI, Greece - Greece hosts annual economic conference in Delphi (to April 29) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 ** SANTO DOMINGO - India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Dominican Republic (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 28

NEW DELHI - Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda to visit India (To April 30) PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 25th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania BUDAPEST - Pope Francis to visit Hungary (to April 30) STOCKHOLM – Eurogroup Meeting BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 29) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 29 STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union

LONDON – 12th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 30

THIMPHU - Bhutanese National Council Election ASUNCIÓN - Presidency of Paraguay Election ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies Election ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Senators Election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 1

VATICAN CITY – 12th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 2 ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 12th year since al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks

GLOBAL - World Asthma Day - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 4 Goa, India - The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, comprising China, Russia, India and other central Asian countries, meet in Goa (to May 5)

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (to May 5) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 8 GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red Crescent Day

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers - 1315 GMT - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 9

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom - 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (To May 13) LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - 42nd ASEAN Summit (to May 11) LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (to May 11) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 11 NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to May 12) INDONESIA - Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet in the first summit of the year in Indonesia - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 12 GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day KORNIK, Poland - European affairs ministers of Poland, France and Germany and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna are due to meet in Kornik, Western Poland STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 13

MAURITANIA - Mauritanian National Assembly Election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 14 ** GERMANY - The German state of Bremen holds elections THAILAND - Thailand holds a general election

TURKEY - Grand National Assembly of Turkey Election TURKEY - Presidency of Turkey Election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 15

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 11th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 18

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 19

HIROSHIMA - Japan to host summit of G7 leaders (to May 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 21

GENEVA - WHO, World Health Assembly, Seventy-sixth session (to May 30) DILI - Timorese National Parliament Election GREECE - Greece holds parliamentary election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 23

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) Meeting GENEVA - Switzerland holds a ministerial debate on the themes it will raise as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 25

DETROIT, United States – APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (to May 26) BRUSSELS - Meeting of EU trade ministers - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 30

MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to June 4) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day OSLO - Norway to host meeting of NATO foreign ministers (to June 1)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 8

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to June 9) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 11 MONTENEGRO - Montenegrin Assembly Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 15

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 16

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 20 BRUSSELS - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on state visit to Belgium. (To June 22) SATURDAY, JUNE 24

SIERRA LEONE - Presidency of Sierra Leone Election. SIERRA LEONE - Sierra Leonean Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 25 GUATEMALA - Guatemalan Congress of the Republic Election.

