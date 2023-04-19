Left Menu

Udhyanidhi Stalin slaps legal notice to TN BJP chief

DMK Youth Wing chief and Tamil Nadu Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday sent a legal notice to state BJP president K Annamalai over certain allegations made by the latter titled the DMK Files. Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, demanded Rs 50 crore as damages from Annamalai, besides an unconditional apology.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:44 IST
DMK Youth Wing chief and Tamil Nadu Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday sent a legal notice to state BJP president K Annamalai over certain allegations made by the latter titled the ''DMK Files.'' Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, demanded Rs 50 crore as damages from Annamalai, besides an unconditional apology. Annamalai had released the ''DMK Files,'' last week, making allegations of graft against party leaders including Stalin. The party has already sent Annamalai a Rs 500 crore legal notice for his ''baseless'' allegations made against the Chief Minister.

The notice issued by P Wilson Associates Law Firm ''under instructions'' from Udhayanidhi also took exception to Annamalai naming his children, ''including minor daughter'' and said this was a violation of the wards' privacy. ''.... and our client states that he will initiate appropriate prosecution in accordance with law including but not limited to proceedings before Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005,'' it said. Categorically denying Annamalai's claim over his assets, the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister dismissed them as ''per se false, concocted'' and made with the intention to tarnish his reputation. Udhayanidhi demanded an unconditional, public apology from Annamalai, besides asking him to ''remove the offending video'' containing the allegations from his social media pages and a website. He also wanted the former IPS officer to ''pay damages to the tune of Rs 50 crore'' which he intends to pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

