Sunstroke deaths: Patole demands special session of Legislature, writes to Maha governor

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday demanded a two-day special session of the state Legislature to discuss the deaths tied to the Maharashtra Bhushan Award function, blaming the Eknath Shinde government for "mismanagement". Fourteen people have died so far due to sunstroke after the programme was held on Sunday in an open ground in Kharghar area near Mumbai where social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was conferred with the state's top civilian award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Patole said "mismanagement" on the part of the "irresponsible" state government led to the deaths. He questioned the cause of the deaths saying whether it was due to sunstroke or a stampede. This is an instance of culpable homicide and the Shinde government is hiding the truth, Patole said. Authorities had earlier said that the deaths were not the result of a stampede. The Congress leader said he has written to Governor Ramesh Bais demanding that a two-day special session of the Legislature be convened to discuss the deaths and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future. Calling the tragedy "heart-wrenching", Patole in his letter to the governor said that nearly 20 lakh people who love social worker Dharmadhikari came from all over the state for the event. This function was organised by the state and about Rs 13 crore was spent on it from the government exchequer, he said. Despite spending so much money, Patole said, not even a tent was erected for the audience. They were made to sit for hours in the hot sun and these people could not even get drinking water. Many had to be admitted to the hospital due to sunstroke, Patole said. What is even more shocking is that along with the heat stroke, news of a stampede is also coming through various media, which is very serious, he said. Due to poor planning, 14 deaths have occurred and more than 500 people are undergoing treatment, said Patole in his letter, stressing that the "possibility of this number being higher cannot be ruled out". Referring to claims that Appasaheb Dharmadhikari had given the time for the programme, Patole said the government is now blaming the social worker. The programme concluded at 1.30 pm on Sunday when the nearest weather station to the spot had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. Being the organiser of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award function, the state government cannot deny the responsibility, said Patole. His party has already demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the government in connection with this incident, he said. "If this government had any sense of moral responsibility, they would have resigned by now but they continue to occupy the chair. The Shinde government is hiding the truth of the Kharghar incident, but the Congress will hold a press conference in every district of the state on April 24 to bring the truth before the people," Patole said. Earlier in the day, Patole took to Twitter to target the government over the deaths tied to the Maharashtra Bhushan Award function. "Are the deaths the result of a stampede? What is the government trying to hide?," he questioned tagging a video of the Sunday's function where some people are seen unconscious and others trying to revive them. The state government should be booked for culpable homicide and the chief minister, deputy chief minister should resign immediately, he said. "I request the governor to sack this government," he said.

