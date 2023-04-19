Karnataka Minister Sunil Kumar files nomination from Karkala for Assembly polls

Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday filed his nomination from his sitting seat of Karkala in Udupi district, for the May 10 Assembly polls. Earlier, he marched along with thousands of party workers from Swaraj Maidan till the taluk panchayat ground where he addressed the gathering. Later, he visited the taluk office and filed his papers. The Minister was accompanied by Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shety, Kaup BJP candidate Gurme Suresh Shetty and many party workers. Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty of the Congress is his main opponent in the constituency. Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has also filed nomination as an independent in the segment causing a little embarrassment to the BJP camp. The last day for filing of nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.

