Left Menu

Committed to making Old Pension Scheme, Right to Health Act successful: Gehlot

Referring to the public welfare schemes of his government, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to accept most of the initiatives of the Congress government one day or the other.I will make both OPS and RTH schemes successful, no one can stop it, the chief minister said.We are being criticised a lot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:07 IST
Committed to making Old Pension Scheme, Right to Health Act successful: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he is committed to making the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the Right to Health (RTH) Act a success and ''no one can stop it''.

Gehlot was addressing the inauguration programme of the Rajhealth portal here. Referring to the public welfare schemes of his government, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to accept most of the initiatives of the Congress government one day or the other.

''I will make both OPS and RTH schemes successful, no one can stop it,'' the chief minister said.

''We are being criticised a lot. Articles are being written against OPS and RTH. We will make it successful and show that we have faith in all of you,'' he added.

Gehlot further said OPS has been implemented with a humanitarian approach.

''I am giving pension to one crore people. I have urged the prime minister to bring a social security law across the country so that every needy family gets some (financial help) like many other countries of the world,'' he said.

Gehlot added that the Congress will mount pressure on the Centre and PM Modi to accept most of its schemes. ''These are schemes of such public interest that no one can deny them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023