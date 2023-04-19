Committed to making Old Pension Scheme, Right to Health Act successful: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he is committed to making the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the Right to Health (RTH) Act a success and ''no one can stop it''.

Gehlot was addressing the inauguration programme of the Rajhealth portal here. Referring to the public welfare schemes of his government, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to accept most of the initiatives of the Congress government one day or the other.

''I will make both OPS and RTH schemes successful, no one can stop it,'' the chief minister said.

''We are being criticised a lot. Articles are being written against OPS and RTH. We will make it successful and show that we have faith in all of you,'' he added.

Gehlot further said OPS has been implemented with a humanitarian approach.

''I am giving pension to one crore people. I have urged the prime minister to bring a social security law across the country so that every needy family gets some (financial help) like many other countries of the world,'' he said.

Gehlot added that the Congress will mount pressure on the Centre and PM Modi to accept most of its schemes. ''These are schemes of such public interest that no one can deny them,'' he added.

