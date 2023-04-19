Karnataka polls: Cong replaces its candidate against CM Bommai
Bommai had defeated Congress candidates Sayed Azeempeer Khadri in the 2018 elections.The party has so far released the names of 219 candidates for the 224-strong assembly.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka against Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and has now fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.
The party released its fifth list of three new candidates fielding B C Muddugangadhar from the Mulbagal-Sc seat, D K Mohan from K R Pura nd A C Srivasa from the Pulakeshinagar-SC seat.
The party replaced Savanur from the Shiggaon constituency with Pathan. The constituency is currently represented by CM Bommai. Bommai had defeated Congress candidates Sayed Azeempeer Khadri in the 2018 elections.
The party has so far released the names of 219 candidates for the 224-strong assembly. The last date for filing of nominations is April 20.
The assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"No question of Congress returning to power": Karnataka CM Basavaraja Bommai
Karnataka: DK Shivakumar booked for throwing Rs 500 notes during Mandya rally
Congress Central Election Committee meets to finalise 2nd list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Amid border row, Maha govt extends its health scheme to 865 villages in Karnataka
Karnataka HC grants parole to murder convict for tying the knot with his lover