Jagan urges people to ensure YSRC victory in 2024 AP assembly polls

PTI | Srikakulam | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to the beneficiaries of his government's welfare schemes to become his foot soldiers to enable him to take on an emerging confluence of opposition parties backed by some media houses.

With roughly a year to go for the 2024 Assembly polls in the state, the Chief Minister made it clear the he was only depending on the support of the people and God, calling on them to stand by the YSRC for its victory.

"I don't have the backing of the media like the TDP and I don't have foster sons like its president Chandrababu Naidu. You are only my confidence and courage," said Reddy, addressing a public meeting at Naupada village in Srikakulam district on the sidelines of laying foundation stones for a few infrastructure projects.

Asserting that he would not be cowed down by the coming together of some political forces for electoral gains, the CM advised people not to get misled by the propaganda unleashed against him by the TDP and its friendly media houses.

According to the Reddy, TDP and its supporting parties do not have any achievements to their credit, which are waging a dark war against him to discredit the good works of his government.

However, the CM said the 'ulterior designs' of the pro-capitalist opposition parties will be defeated.

