Five victims of sunstroke still in hospital, rest discharged: officials
Two persons are admitted at MGM Hospital at Kamothe, two at MGM hospital, Vashi and one is admitted at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar and all of them are out of danger, a police official said.
Five persons who suffered sunstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals, police said on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, 14 persons who suffered sunstroke during Sunday's event had died. Two persons are admitted at MGM Hospital at Kamothe, two at MGM hospital, Vashi and one is admitted at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar and all of them are out of danger, a police official said. Others were discharged after treatment, he said.
Scores of people suffered sunstroke and dehydration after the programme held on Sunday in an open ground where social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was given the state's top award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Opposition parties have blasted the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra over the deaths, accusing it of mismanagement.
State Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday demanded that a two-day special session of the state legislature be convened to discuss the issue.
