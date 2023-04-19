Left Menu

Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi for medical treatment

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel was airlifted to India for treatment on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here for the second time this month as he complained of shortness of breath, his press aide said.Paudel, 78, was admitted to TU Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:58 IST
Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi for medical treatment

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel was airlifted to India for treatment on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here for the second time this month as he complained of shortness of breath, his press aide said.

Paudel, 78, was admitted to TU Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday. A preliminary investigation has revealed that he had a chest infection.

President Paudel is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Kiran Pokharel, the press adviser to the President, said that the President was airlifted to India in an air ambulance around 10.30 am on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by his son Chintan Paudel and others.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka, among other leaders, visited him to inquire about his health condition.

Last week, the President complained of pain in his stomach. On April 1, President Paudel was admitted to a hospital here for the first time after complaining of some problem in his stomach.

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to deploy a team of government officials, led by the health secretary, to facilitate his treatment. The team will assess the nature of the President's illness and report to the government, a minister said.

Further decisions on the President's treatment will be taken after the team submits its report.

Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new president of Nepal last month, in a relief to the fragile coalition government headed by Prime Minister Prachanda'.

Paudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included the Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 provincial assembly members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023