Mamata Banerjee has suggested meeting of all oppn CMs on functioning of Governors, says Stalin

Hon WB CM MamataOfficial spoke to me over phone to express her solidarity admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governors in non-BJP ruled states suggested that all the Opposition CMs meet to decide the next course of action, Stalin said in a tweet.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:04 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed solidarity with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for its initiatives against the ''undemocratic functioning'' of Governors, M K Stalin said on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said Banerjee has suggested that Chief Ministers of all opposition-ruled states meet to decide the next course of action. ''Hon WB CM @MamataOfficial spoke to me over phone to express her solidarity & admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governors in non-BJP ruled states & suggested that all the Opposition CMs meet to decide the next course of action,'' Stalin said in a tweet. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had recently adopted a resolution seeking fixing of timeframe for Governors to give their nod for state Bills and Stalin had written to CMs of non-BJP dispensations to do the same in their respective states. While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his government will do so in the next Assembly session there, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said his government will consider Stalin's proposal with ''utmost seriousness.''

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

