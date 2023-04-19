Assam to pay monthly pension to people jailed during Emergency

The Assam government on Wednesday announced that it will give a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 to over 300 people jailed during the Emergency period.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said the state government considers the people jailed during the Emergency as 'Lok Tantra Senani'.

''To recognise their contribution towards democracy, the Assam Cabinet today approved giving a monthly pension to 301 people. They will receive Rs 15,000 per month. If the person is no more, his wife will get the amount, and if both of them have died, their unmarried daughter will get this sum,'' he said.

Singhal claimed that many states in India are providing pension to jailed people of the Emergency period, but the amount given by Assam is the "highest".

The Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

Talking about other decisions of the cabinet, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday will sign an agreement in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end their long-standing border disputes.

''There were many joint regional committees and they were discussing the border disputes for many months. Two days ago, they submitted their suggestions and the Assam Cabinet approved those today,'' he said.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a 804.1-km border in Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts. There are 1,200 points of dispute along the interstate border.

Baruah also said the cabinet approved investment proposals worth Rs 8,201.29 crore for eight mega projects.

''These projects will result in direct employment of 6,100 youths, while the number of indirect jobs will be even higher,'' he added.

