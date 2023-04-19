India's Best Dancer contestant says police manhandled him in Delhi

Former contestant of reality show India's Best Dancer Varun Dagar has alleged he was manhandled by police personnel and parking attendants when he was performing in Connaught Place in central Delhi.

He shared a video of the incident on his Instagram account, but did not explain what triggered it.

''When the police came to remove me, the parking attendants of B-block also came along with them. People started questioning the police and a brawl started. Meanwhile, I was packing my stuff when a parking attendant of B-block came there and pulled my collar and abused me,'' Dagar said in a post in Hindi.

''Then a policeman pulled my hair and hit me with his elbow and took me to the police van. I asked, 'uncle what did I do'. He said we will tell you in the police station. Whatever the parking staffer did was very wrong. He had no right to touch me, but he showed his anger on me,'' Dagar claimed in his post.

Police said Dagar was removed from the area on Monday as a crowd gathered there, blocking the common way.

Dagar was then removed from the area, the officer said, adding he was earlier too removed from Connaught Place on two-three occasions and was asked to take permission before performing in the area.

