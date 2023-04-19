Three Democratic Tennessee lawmakers to visit White House on Monday
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:24 IST
Three Democrats in the Tennessee legislature who faced expulsion for participating in protests will visit the White House on Monday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday.
Two state lawmakers - Justin Jones and Justin Pearson - were expelled but later returned by their localities while a third representative, Gloria Johnson, narrowly survived an expulsion vote earlier this month.
