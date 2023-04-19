Left Menu

US Consul Genera holds meetings with Mizoram top officials

The United States consul general Melinda Pavek on a visit to Mizoram on Wednesday said that collaboration in certain areas, including connectivity, cyber security and people to people connect, would strengthen ties between the US and India.

The United States consul general Melinda Pavek on a visit to Mizoram on Wednesday said that collaboration in certain areas, including connectivity, cyber security and people to people connect, would strengthen ties between the US and India. Pavek, who heads the US consulate in Kolkata, held separate meetings with Mizoram health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana and state chief secretary Renu Sharma in Aizawl on Wednesday, according to an official statement. During an interaction with Sharma, the US Consul General described the relationship between the US and India as good and and highlighted cooperation in four areas - connectivity, prosperity, security and people to people connectivity.

Apart from land and air connectivity, human mobility, visa issuance for students and businesses, collaboration can also be effected in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship to work with US industries, Parek said. She said that cyber security, research and development in the military, people to people, government to government and multilateral collaborations can also be undertaken. Sharma apprised the Consul General of the various initiatives and projects undertaken by the Mizoram government. She also spoke about the potential areas of collaboration particularly in the fields of connectivity, tourism, food processing, health care, business sector, bamboo development, innovation and entrepreneurship. In another meeting, Lalthangliana highlighted the state's strategic location with respect to its international border (with both Myanmar and Bangladesh) and pointed out that the state was well placed to act as a connector for international trade and investment.

