Biden to host Spain's leader at White House on May 12

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit the White House for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on May 12, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Wednesday.

The leaders will coordinate on issues including climate change and expanded cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean, as Spain prepares to take on the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, she said. "The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security, and economic prosperity," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"They will discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine and our efforts to impose costs on the Kremlin as Russia continues its brutal war of aggression."

