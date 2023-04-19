MNF releases names of candidates for Chakma council pollsMNF releases names for Chakma council polls

Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:33 IST
Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday released names of its candidates for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) slated for May 9.

The party will contest all the 20 seats. MNF National Core Committee member D.Thangliana, who announced the list, said that the party is optimistic forof winning the forthcoming council elections.

Polling for the 20-member Chakma council will be held on May 9, while counting of votes will be undertaken on May 11.

The last date of filing nomination is fixed on 24 April, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 27 April. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on 25 April.

According to the final roll published by the state election commission earlier this month, there are 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters within the Chakma council.

Voters will be able to excercise their franchise at 70 polling stations within the council area.

The last council polls held in April 2018 threw up a hung house with the MNF emerging as the single largest party by winning 8 seats, while the Congress bagged 7, and the BJP 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

