US announces $325 million military aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. announced a new military aid package valued at $325 million for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:35 IST
The U.S. announced a new military aid package valued at $325 million for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the Ukrainian military in its war against Russia.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include more ammunition and artillery rounds. It is the 36th security package since the war began in February 2022, she told reporters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the package includes $325 million in arms and equipment.

"This security assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield," he said. HIMARS are light multiple rocket launchers.

"Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Blinken.

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

