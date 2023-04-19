Left Menu

Nagaland govt needs more time for decision on urban local body elections: State Minister

While addressing the media, Temjen Imna Along said, "State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the cabinet has always wanted to be inclusive in the decision of the Urban local bodies but we also have to know the traditions and culture where the various Hohos and the apex bodies are there".

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:46 IST
Nagaland govt needs more time for decision on urban local body elections: State Minister
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland BJP President and State Education Minister Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday said that the state government needs more time over the issue of Urban Local Bodies elections in the state. While addressing the media, Temjen Imna Along said, "State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the cabinet has always wanted to be inclusive in the decision of the Urban local bodies but we also have to know the traditions and culture where the various Hohos and the apex bodies are there".

"The State Government need some more time in contemplating and discussing further with the civil societies and NGOs so that Urban local body can become a reality according to the context of the traditional nagas," he added. Earlier on Monday Nagaland Government was issued notice by the Supreme Court in regard to the Urban Local Bodies election

The notice issued was addressed to Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Secretary of Nagaland J Alam and tribal leaders for repealing the Nagaland Municipal Act and violating an undertaking given to the Court to roll out 33 pc reservation for women in local bodies. Earlier the State Assembly repealed the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 on 29th March, leading to the cancellation of the municipal election scheduled to be held on May 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023